Why Coastal Carolina’s football seniors appreciate the uniqueness of their experience

The Coastal Carolina football program is run differently than any other program in the country, particularly as it relates to player conduct and resulting discipline.
The program does not have any rules for players. But Moglia employs a Be A Man (BAM) philosophy that holds players to the behavioral standards of treating others with respect, being responsible for your actions and living with the consequences of those actions.
So the seniors who played their final game Saturday have had a different college football experience than they would have received had they chosen another school.
“I think I got a lot more mature,” receiver Chris Jones said. “I know when I first came in I was like a little head case and things like that. But I finally bought into the concept of BAM. When I first came here it was like we don’t have any rules here so basically you do what you want. But at the end of the day you have to realize what you do good or bad is going to have a consequence at the end of the day. So it was something I had to grasp onto and really take into myself to become the guy I am now. I don’t think I would be the person I am today if I hadn’t chosen to come to this program.”
Linebacker Shane Johnson missed his redshirt freshman season after being suspended from the school and football team because of his involvement in a fight, and now has a potential pro football career after recording 101 tackles this season.
“Being under coach Moglia was something that is completely different than anything else,” Johnson said. “Instead of being a head coach he was more like family. You know how you didn’t want to let your dad down? It was one of those type of things. … He definitely has a lot of people’s respect for that. He didn’t really have to say much to us. We respected the coaches, and that’s what keeps BAM alive here. Just having that respect for your coaches and looking at them like these guys want the best for us and you have to understand that coming in.”
