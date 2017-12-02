CCU Wins Final Game of 2017 Season

Coastal's Kilton Anderson passes under pressure from Georgia Southern. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Coastal's Osharmar Abercrombie avoids a tackle from Georgia Southern's Darrius Sapp. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Coastal's Dalton Demos jumps Georgia Southern defender Jay Bowdry. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Coastal's Malcolm Williams catches a pass near the end zone against Georgia Southern. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Coastal's Ky'Jon Tyler manages to catch big pass despite close coverage by Georgia Southern's Jay Bowdry. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Georgia Southern's L.A. Ramsby leaps over Coastal defenders. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Coastal's Kilton Anderson holds on as Georgia Southern's Deshon Cooper tries to bring him down. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Coastal's Osharmar Abercrombie takes a knee after scoring a touchdown. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Coastal's Kilton Anderson holds on as Georgia Southern's defenders try to bring him down. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Coastal's Chris Jones is dragged down by Georgia Southern's George Johnson Jr.. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Georgia Southern's Joshua Moon intercepts a hail mary pass end Coastal's end zone to end the first half of play. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Georgia Southern's Shai Werts scrambles looking for a receiver. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Georgia Southern's Shai Werts throws a pass against Coastal Carolina. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Georgia Southern's Wesley Fields faces Coastal's Kerron Johnson. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Georgia Southern's Shai Werts is pursued up field by Coastal's Ja'ree Tolbert. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Coastal's Kilton Anderson throws a pass against Georgia Southern. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Georgia Southern's Shai Werts sets for a long pass. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
A pass intended for Georgia Southern's Malik Henry is broken up by Coastal's Preston Carey. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Coastal's Osharmar Abercrombie looks for a gap to run down field against Georgia Southern. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Coastal's Osharmar Abercrombie runs into the end zone for one of his two touchdowns against Georgia Southern. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Coastal's Malcolm Williams' pass reception is deflected by Georgia Southern's Monquavion Brinson. Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. Dec. 2, 2017.
Coastal Carolina running back Osharmar Abercrombie runs past Georgia Southern tacklers on Saturday.
