How Coastal Carolina dumped Georgia Southern and avoided last place in the Sun Belt

For all of Coastal Carolina’s struggles this season, the Chanticleers will take a two-game winning streak into the 2018 season.
Coastal ended its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with a 28-17 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium.
Paired with their first Sun Belt win in their most recent game two weeks ago, 13-7 at Idaho, the Chants (3-9) avoided the Sun Belt basement at 2-6 in the conference. Texas State (2-10) finished 1-7 in the conference, with its lone win against the Chants.
The Chants won their opening game at home against UMass and its final two games, and endured a program-record nine-game losing streak in between.
Never miss a local story.
Junior quarterback Kilton Anderson completed 9 of 17 passes for a season-high 180 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception on a Hail Mary pass on the final play of the first half.
He connected on 67- and 37-yard touchdown passes to junior Malcolm Williams, who had 120 yards on four receptions, and senior running back Osharmar Abercrombie gained 133 yards and scored two touchdowns on 19 carries.
Abercrombie and Williams gave the Chants their first 100-yard rusher and receiver in the same game since a 2015 game against The Citadel.
Coastal hit a big play early, as Anderson found Williams down the middle for the 67-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage to give CCU a 7-0 lead just 43 seconds into the game.
It was a rare early strike for the Chants, who have played from behind most of the season. It was just the third time CCU opened the scoring in a game this year and broke a streak of eight consecutive games when the opponent scored first.
Georgia Southern started its first drive at its 1-yard line after the kick returner slipped after fielding the kickoff, and the Eagles had to punt from their own end zone. Coastal parlayed the good field position into a 48-yard Evan Rabon field goal attempt that was wide left.
Georgia Southern kicker Tyler Bass made a 48-yarder before the Chants drove 75 yards in nine plays, including a 28-yard pass to Ky’Jon Tyler to the GSU 3, for a 1-yard Abercrombie touchdown early in the second quarter that gave the Chants a 14-3 lead.
Coastal had an opportunity to add to its lead after C.J. Brewer forced a fumble that was recovered by fellow defensive lineman Myles White at the GSU 28. But the Chants opted to eschew a field goal attempt to attempt a fourth-and-2 conversion at the 20 and Anderson was sacked to turn the ball over on downs.
Georgia Southern then drove 74 yards in 6 minutes and 16 plays, which was one shy of the Eagles season-high in a drive, for a 1-yard scoring run by L.A. Ramsby that cut CCU’s lead to 14-10 with 1:53 left in the first half.
The Chants led GSU in total offense in the first half, 204-135, and finished with a 365-284 advantage. The Chants gained 185 yards on 42 carries.
A 47-yard kickoff return by GSU’s Myles Campbell to open the second half set up a nine-play, 48-yard drive that was capped by an 8-yard TD reception by tight end Ellis Richardson that gave the Eagles a 17-14 lead.
The Chants regained the lead on Williams’s second TD reception, this one 37 yards down the middle to give CCU a 21-17 lead midway through the third quarter.
The touchdown was set up by a 19-yard run on a fake punt by Abercrombie on fourth-and-4 at the CCU 43.
Abercrombie accounted for all of CCU’s yards on its next drive, gaining 14, 12 and 41 yards in three carries to set up a 1-yard scoring run that gave the Chants a 28-17 lead late in the third quarter.
The drive put Abercrombie over 100 yards rushing for the third time this year and fourth time in his career.
Abercrombie, who played behind former All-American and current Denver Broncos running back De’Angelo Henderson for three years, went over 1,900 career rushing yards in the game to move into fifth place on the all-time CCU rushing list.
Anderson’s 180 passing yards came within 13 yards of his career high accomplished at Fresno State.
An interception by Preston Cary on the Coastal 24 with 5:43 to play helped the Chants run off some of the clock and salt away the win.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments