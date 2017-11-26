CCU needed to beat the two-time defending NCAA soccer champs to advance. How it fared

Stanford kept its hopes for a third consecutive NCAA men’s soccer championship alive and kept Coastal Carolina from reaching its first national quarterfinal with a 2-0 win Sunday night in the third round of the 2017 Men’s College Cup.
Stanford took a 1-0 lead 5 minutes into the second half on a Tanner Beason penalty kick at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium in Palo Alto, Calif., after Coastal senior forward Darius Strambler was called for a penalty in the box on Stanford’s Bryce Marion.
Coastal keeper Braulio Linares-Ortiz dived to his left as Beason deposited the shot in the net low to this right. It was the fourth goal of the season for Beason, a redshirt-sophomore defender.
With the Chanticleers pressing for a tying goal, Stanford senior Foster Langsdorf scored on a breakaway in the final minute. Langsdorf leads the Cardinal with 13 goals and 32 points this season.
Never miss a local story.
Coastal (14-7-1) carried much of the play and led Stanford in shots on goal 17-15, though five were on goal compared to eight shots on goal for the Cardinal (17-2-1), who are ranked No. 3 in the country. Both teams had three corner kicks and 12 fouls.
Coastal senior midfielder Martin Melchor had five shots including three on net, and senior forward Frantzdy Pierrot had three shots and one on goal.
Coastal junior defender Henrik Mueller had perhaps the best chance to score for CCU, nearly tying the game with 26 minutes remaining with a header that barely missed the far post off a nice feed from Miguel Gutierrez.
Langsdorf hit the post with about 15 minutes to play before getting his first postseason goal of the year in the final minute.
Linares-Ortiz made six saves following his nine-save performance in a 3-1 win over Clemson in the second round, while Stanford keeper Nico Corti made five saves to record his 11th shutout of the season. The Cardinal have allowed just nine goals in their 20 games this season.
Stanford, which is 11-0-1 in its past 12 games, advances to face top-ranked and top-seeded Wake Forest in the quarterfinals.
The loss ends an 11-game unbeaten streak for Coastal, which had gone 10-0-1 in those games.
Coastal reached the third round of the NCAA tournament for the fourth time. It also reached the third round in 2003, 2012 and 2013, but has lost in the third round in each occurrence. The Chants have reached at least the second round in seven consecutive seasons.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments