Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina claims third in the Island of the Bahamas Showcase with pair of wins

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

November 20, 2017 01:29 AM

Coastal Carolina claimed third place in the Island of the Bahamas Showcase in Nassau, defeating Iona 89-84 Sunday to go 2-1 in the tournament.

Junior Zac Cuthbertson, a community college transfer, scored 31 points in the come-from-behind win. The Chanticleers trailed 84-79 with 1:38 left before ending the game on a 10-0 run.

Junior guard Matt Lindsey of North Myrtle Beach began the run with a 3-pointer, Demario Beck made a pair of inside baskets and a free throw to complete a three-point play, and Cuthbertson ended the scoring with a pair of free throws.

Cuthbertson hit 11 of 14 shots Sunday and was named to the Island of the Bahamas Showcase All-Tournament Team.

Coastal shot 57 percent from the field, including 72 percent in the second half when it hit 18 of 25 shots. Iona shot 50 percent for the game.

Five Chants scored 10 points or more, as Beck scored all 16 of his points in the second half, Artur Labinocwicz and Lindsey had 13 points each, and Jaylen Shaw scored 10.

CCU outrebounded Iona 38-24 led by eight apiece from Josh Coleman and Ajay Sanders.

The Chants led 32-26 at the half and have led all five of its games at the break.

Coastal (3-2), which beat Texas-San Antonio and Iona while losing to Vermont in the Bahamas, returns home to face St. Andrews at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the HTC Center.

Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin

