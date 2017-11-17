Coastal Carolina’s Jaylen Shaw scored 14 points against UTSA on Friday.
Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina tops UTSA in Island of the Bahamas Showcase

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 05:14 PM

NASSAU, Bahamas

Zac Cuthbertson, Artur Labinowicz and Jaylen Shaw each scored 14 points on Friday and Coastal Carolina beat UT San Antonio 83-69 in opening round of the Island of the Bahamas Showcase.

Josh Coleman added 10 points and nine rebounds for Coastal Carolina (2-1), which was 11 of 25 from distance and attempted 29 free throws.

UTSA pulled to 75-69 with 1:38 remaining after Nick Allen’s back-to-back baskets, including a two-handed jam, and Giovanni De Nicolao’s free throw. Shaw answered with a 3-pointer, Cuthbertson added two free throws and UTSA was scoreless the rest of the way.

Jhivvan Jackson had 19 points and seven rebounds for UTSA (2-1). He was just 6 of 18 from the floor, including 2 of 10 from distance. De Nicolao added 15 points and Allen finished with 13 as the Roadrunners shot 36 percent. CCU will play Saturday against Vermont, which beat Bradley on a go-ahead free throw with 2.6 seconds left.

