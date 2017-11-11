Extraordinary NCAA-record performance, Troy prove too much for Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina’s struggles continued Saturday night, and the team’s ninth consecutive loss involved an NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision record-tying performance.
The Chants allowed kickoff returns for touchdowns by freshman Marcus Jones on its first two kickoffs of the game, allowing Troy to take an early lead that it never relinquished in a 42-17 win at Brooks Stadium.
The Chants (1-9) fell to 0-6 in the Sun Belt Conference, while Troy (8-2) improved to 5-1 in conference play and kept its hopes of a conference championship alive.
Jones tied an NCAA single-game record with his two kickoff returns for touchdowns.
The Chants allowed the game’s opening kickoff to be returned for a touchdown for the second time this season, as Jones raced 91 yards to give the Trojans a quick 7-0 lead.
After an Evan Rabon 39-yard field goal got Coastal on the board, Jones took the next kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown to give Troy a 14-3 lead.
Jones’ two returns tie an NCAA record that has been accomplished now 21 times, the last in 2014. He did not have a return for a score this season, and was averaging 24.3 yards on 17 returns with a long of 35 yards.
CCU junior Kilton Anderson completed 13 of 25 passes for 157 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in his first start for the Chants, and senior Osharmar Abercrombie led the Chants in rushing with 55 yards on 14 carries.
Troy, which is among the national leaders in several defensive categories, held CCU to 258 yards of offense, including 94 yards rushing on 37 carries, and had 13 tackles for loss including five sacks.
Following Jones’ two scores, Malcolm Williams’ 31-yd TD reception from Anderson pulled the Chants within four at 14-10, and the loudest cheer of the day from the crowd came when Jones was tackled at the 25 on the ensuing kickoff, which was kicked low and short.
The Trojans converted long fourth down attempts during each of their second quarter scoring drives that gave them a 28-10 lead.
Senior quarterback Brandon Silvers, who completed 18 of 30 passes for 206 yards, hit Tevaris McCormick for a 9-yard pass to convert a fourth-and-7, which led to a 10-yard scoring run by Silvers.
Silvers completed a 12-yard pass to Damion Willis on a fourth-and-9 at the CCU 35 on the Trojans’ next possession, leading to an 8-yard touchdown run by Jordan Chunn.
Coastal converted a fourth-and-1 at its own 41 on the drive that was sandwiched by the touchdowns, but Blace Brown intercepted a deep pass on the next play that was intended for Chris Jones, who tripped and fell with the ball in the air, and Brown returned the ball 40 yards to the Coastal 36.
Coastal scored on the opening possession of the second half, which covered 82 yards in nine plays and culminated with a Chris Jones 44-yd TD catch. At the time, the Chants held the advantage in total yards on offense, 232-185, but they trailed 28-17.
A 21-yard run by Osharmar Abercrombie on a third-and-19 at the Coastal 35 continued the drive.
Troy answered with an 11-yard Josh Anderson touchdown run to reestablish its 18-point lead late in the third quarter, though at the end of three quarters, the Chants still led in total yards of offense, 267-253. Troy finished with a 381-258 advantage.
A 19-yard Deondre Douglas TD reception closed out the scoring.
