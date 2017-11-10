Coastal Carolina teams play for a title, sign players and set a schedule

Rain on Thursday altered the schedule for the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Tournament at Coastal Carolina’s Soccer Complex, pushing the start of the tournament back a day to Friday and altering the date and times of the semifinals.
The two opening-round matches are now scheduled for Friday with Georgia Southern facing Appalachian State at 10 a.m. and Hartwick facing Howard at 12:30 p.m.
The semifinals are pushed to Saturday at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., when top-seeded Coastal will face the Hartwick-Howard winner. The championship game is set for 1 p.m. Sunday. All matches will be aired online on ESPN3.
Golf signs three
New Coastal men’s golf coach Jim Garren has signed three players that will join the team next fall, and two are from South Carolina.
The signees are Tyler Gray of Lugoff, Brady Hinkle of Lancaster and Conner Newton of Auburn, Ala., and the Chants need the recruits considering two team members this season were recruited from the school’s PGA Golf Management program.
Gray finished 12th at the 2017 Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship at TPC Myrtle Beach and is a two-time South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) 2A state champion and three-time Columbia city champion. Hinkle won the 2016 South Carolina Junior Match Play Championship and Newton is ranked No. 2 among the Alabama class of 2018 and won four events on the Southern Junior Golf Tour.
Softball signs six
CCU’s softball coach Kelley Green is welcoming six freshmen as part of his 2018 recruiting class.
First baseman Sydney Guess of Mechanicsville, Va., outfielder Adrienne Visintine of Parker, Colo., catcher Mackenzie Beyer of Cranston, R.I., second baseman Abbey Montoya of Castle Rock, Colo., shortstop Allison Kreyer of Ashburn, Va., and utility player Kendall Coyle of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., have signed with the Chants.
Baseball sets schedule
The 2016 national champion CCU baseball team has finalized its 2018 schedule, and it features home games against eight 2017 NCAA Regional teams and games against 17 teams on the recently published D1Baseball.com list of top 100 programs in the nation.
Season ticket prices include a donation to the charitable Chanticleer Athletic Foundation and are priced from $250 for teal seats to $500 for seats behind home plate.
Coastal will open the season Feb. 16-19 in the 18th annual Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach. Coastal play its season opener versus Virginia Tech with Indiana, Oklahoma, South Alabama and Kansas State also participating.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments