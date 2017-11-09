Once shunned by Coastal Carolina, Johnson now has a degree, accolades and a future

More Videos 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing Pause 1:09 Pastor speaks on the importance of active shooter trainings 1:33 Mayor Rhodes reacts to election results 3:53 Prep Talk: Previewing the second round of the S.C. high school football playoffs 8:39 Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:17 Miami State Attorney investigators now carry Narcan 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 1:03 They were paid how much? 5:21 Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sr. LB Shane Johnson speaks about his time at CCU Coastal Carolina senior linebacker discusses his suspension from the team in 2014 and returning with a rededicated purpose to succeed on and off the field. Coastal Carolina senior linebacker discusses his suspension from the team in 2014 and returning with a rededicated purpose to succeed on and off the field. ablondin@thesunnews.com

