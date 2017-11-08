Coastal Carolina basketball teams begin seasons with a home doubleheader

The Coastal Carolina men’s and women’s basketball teams begin their seasons on Friday at the HTC Center.
The men face Piedmont International at 7:30 p.m. before embarking on a four-game road trip that includes the Island of the Bahamas Showcase, and the women face Lees-McRae College at 5 p.m. to begin a four-game homestand that includes games against UNC Greensboro, UNC Wilmington and Allen.
Coastal’s men tied for sixth in the Sun Belt last year with records of 20-19 overall and 10-8 in the conference, and were voted to finish eighth this year by the league’s coaches. Senior guard Jaylen Shaw was named to the 2017-18 Sun Belt Preseason Second Team, and senior forward Demario Beck was named to the Third Team.
Coastal’s women tied for seventh in the conference last year with records of 13-16 overall and 8-10 in the conference, and were picked by the league’s coaches to finish 11th this season.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments