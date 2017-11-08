CCU hosting its first Sun Belt championship, with an NCAA tournament berth at stake

This week’s Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Tournament is the first Sun Belt championship hosted by Coastal Carolina, which joined the league in all sports but football last season, and the top-seeded Chanticleers are attempting to defend their 2016 title.
In Thursday’s opening round, Georgia Southern faces Appalachian State at 4 p.m., with the winner facing Georgia State in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday. Hartwick faces Howard at 7 p.m. Thursday, with the winner facing CCU at 7 p.m. Friday. The championship match is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at the CCU Soccer Complex.
The winner earns a berth in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament, and the Chants are looking for their eighth consecutive NCAA berth.
Coastal (10-6-1) won its last three games, went unbeaten in its final seven contests that included a pair of ranked teams, and went 4-1 in conference play. Georgia State (11-6-1) went 3-1-1 in Sun Belt play.
Coastal has seven players on the all-conference team, led by Player of the Year senior Frantzdy Pierrot. Joining him on the First Team are Louis Dargent, Kervin Kenton Fadel, Miguel Gutierrez and goalkeeper Braulio Linares-Ortiz. Martin Melchor and Romario Piggott are on the Second Team, and CCU coach Shaun Docking is the Coach of the Year.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments