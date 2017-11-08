How young is the CCU offensive line that handled Arkansas? It’s unmatched in FBS

Coastal Carolina’s new starting quarterback, junior Kilton Anderson, will be playing behind the youngest and least experienced offensive line in the nation at the Football Bowl Subdivision level Saturday, according to CCU associate AD for media relations Mike Cawood.
The Chants will start two true freshmen, two redshirt freshmen and a redshirt sophomore for the second consecutive week.
Coastal’s line was already young this season after the loss of four starters from 2016 – including three that received tryouts with NFL teams – and got younger with injuries to junior left guard Adam Lawhorn and senior left tackle Rodney Mitchell in the past few weeks.
That led to redshirt freshman tackle Steven Bedosky and freshman guard Jack Franklin joining freshman center Brock Hoffman, redshirt freshman guard Trey Carter and sophomore tackle Ethan Howard in the starting lineup.
The starters have a combined 48 games of playing experience with 32 starts. Illinois’ line is second in fewest combined games played with 59 and San Diego State’s is second in fewest starts with 42. Yet CCU’s line limited Arkansas to one sack last week while helping CCU gain 131 yards on 38 carries, throw for 228 yards and take a 13-point fourth-quarter lead.
“That was a different environment and Arkansas has a pretty solid defensive front, but our guys weren’t intimidated,” Coastal offensive coordinator and interim head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “I thought they played well and I thought we were able to mix our run and pass relatively well. Those guys did a pretty nice job in that environment.”
Mitchell has missed a couple games but is expected to be available for more plays in a rotation with Bedosky on Saturday.
CCU has faced defenses with three down linemen in recent weeks and Troy plays a 4-3 defense with four down linemen, so the line has had a lot of work to do in practices this week to prepare for Saturday’s game.
“Because they’re young it takes them a while to adjust, and we’re going to see something completely different this week so that’s going to be the biggest challenge, how we adjust,” Chadwell said.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
