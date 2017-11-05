Arkansas fans rip the team on Twitter following one-point win over Coastal Carolina

Shortly after Arkansas completed its 39-38 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday, the Arkansas football twitter handle @RazorbackFB posted the message “Got the W” complete with a flexing muscle emoji.
Arkansas fans were apparently not impressed.
Many were quick to bash the message, some calling for head coach Brett Bielema to be fired after the Southeastern Conference school had to rally from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit against the Chanticleers, a 1-8 team in its first season at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
A sample of the responses:
And we brag about it ? Lol embarrassing win.— Ray Largent (@TigerHawgs) November 4, 2017
What are you smoking everybody looks bad against Alabama WE LOOKED BAD AGAINST A 1-7 TEAM WITH AN INTERIM COACH AND A BACKUP QB— Tank SZN (@WillsWorId) November 5, 2017
U are trash. Fire bielema already holy cow— Timmy (@TD_Sweetwheels) November 4, 2017
