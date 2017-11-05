The Coastal Carolina defense, led by linebackers Shane Johnson (bottom) and Laqavious Paul (25) tackle an Arkansas ball carrier Saturday.
Coastal Carolina

Arkansas fans rip the team on Twitter following one-point win over Coastal Carolina

By Alan Blondin

November 05, 2017 12:03 AM

Shortly after Arkansas completed its 39-38 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday, the Arkansas football twitter handle @RazorbackFB posted the message “Got the W” complete with a flexing muscle emoji.

Arkansas fans were apparently not impressed.

Many were quick to bash the message, some calling for head coach Brett Bielema to be fired after the Southeastern Conference school had to rally from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit against the Chanticleers, a 1-8 team in its first season at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

A sample of the responses:

