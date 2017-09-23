Chanticleers, Leathernecks battle on the gridiron

Coastal Carolina’s Tyler Keane passes under heavy pressure from Western Illinois on Saturday.
Western Illinois' Jaelon Acklin and Brandon Gaston celebrate a touchdown against CCU. Western Illinois defeated Coastal Carolina University 52-10 at Spring Brooks Stadium on Saturday, September 22, 2017.
Coastal's Osharmar Abercrombie tries to get past the Western Illinoise defense. Western Illinois defeated Coastal Carolina University 52-10 at Spring Brooks Stadium on Saturday, September 22, 2017.
Coastal Carolina Cheerleaders take to the field ahead of the team on Saturday. Western Illinois defeated Coastal Carolina University 52-10 at Spring Brooks Stadium on Saturday, September 22, 2017.
Coastal Carolina players enter Spring Brooks Stadium for the game against Western Illinois. Western Illinois defeated Coastal Carolina University 52-10 at Spring Brooks Stadium on Saturday, September 22, 2017.
Coastal Students cheer on the Chanticleers. Western Illinois defeated Coastal Carolina University 52-10 at Spring Brooks Stadium on Saturday, September 22, 2017.
Western Illinois quarterback Sean McGuire heaves a pass. Western Illinois defeated Coastal Carolina University 52-10 at Spring Brooks Stadium on Saturday, September 22, 2017.
Western Illinois' Steve McShane looks for a running lane against CCU. The Leatherbacks defeated Coastal Carolina University 52-10 at Spring Brooks Stadium on Saturday, September 22, 2017.
Coastal's Ky'Jon Tyler drives up field against Western Illinois. Western Illinois defeated Coastal Carolina University 52-10 at Spring Brooks Stadium on Saturday, September 22, 2017.
Coastal's Marcus Outlow drives for big yardage against Western Illinois. Western Illinois defeated Coastal Carolina University 52-10 at Spring Brooks Stadium on Saturday, September 22, 2017.
Coastal's Alex James gets into the end zone against Western Illinois. Western Illinois defeated Coastal Carolina University 52-10 at Spring Brooks Stadium on Saturday, September 22, 2017.
Coastal's Tyler Keane passes under heavy pressure from Western Illinoise. Western Illinois defeated Coastal Carolina University 52-10 at Spring Brooks Stadium on Saturday, September 22, 2017.
Coastal's Alex James runs against Western Illinois. Western Illinois defeated Coastal Carolina University 52-10 at Spring Brooks Stadium on Saturday, September 22, 2017.
Coastal's Tyler Keane runs the ball against Western Illinois. The Leathernecks defeated Coastal Carolina University 52-10 at Spring Brooks Stadium on Saturday, September 22, 2017.
Western Illinois' Clint Ratkovich runs against CCU. Western Illinois defeated Coastal Carolina University 52-10 at Spring Brooks Stadium on Saturday, September 22, 2017.
Coastal's Osharmar Abercrombie has trouble finding a hole in the Western Illinois defense. Western Illinois defeated Coastal Carolina University 52-10 at Spring Brooks Stadium on Saturday, September 22, 2017.
Coastal's Ky'Jon Tyler looks for running room against Western Illinois. Western Illinois defeated Coastal Carolina University 52-10 at Spring Brooks Stadium on Saturday, September 22, 2017.
Western Illinois' Riggs Baxter intercepts a pass against CCU. Western Illinois defeated Coastal Carolina University 52-10 at Spring Brooks Stadium on Saturday, September 22, 2017.
