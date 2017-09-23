Coastal Carolina football coach Moglia makes appearance, updates health at game

Coastal Carolina’s performance Saturday night in a loss to Western Illinois couldn’t have helped his stress level any, but CCU head coach Joe Moglia watched the game from the press box at Brooks Stadium.
Moglia, who is in his sixth year leading the CCU program, is taking a five-month medical sabbatical that will encompass the entire 2017 season to help clear up inflammation in his lungs.
Moglia said Saturday night that he plans to attend each home game but won’t travel with the team. He took copious notes as he watched Saturday’s game. “I’m here, watching while we’re playing and I’m taking my notes and doing that type of thing,” he said.
He believes the break has served its purpose of improving his health.
“I’m certainly getting a little bit more rest and I’m getting workouts in a little bit more often so from that perspective it has given me a good physical break, so I appreciate that,” Moglia said. “I feel good, I feel strong, I feel I’m in good shape. I feel all those things.”
Moglia said a few weeks ago tests revealed the inflammation in his lungs is being caused by a fungal infection, and doctors will now treat the infection, which should in turn alleviate the inflammation. “Now that we understand that we can go after that specifically, and if we kill that it should be very easy to use antibiotics to knock out the infection. … I’m optimistic everything is moving in the right direction.
“I’m kicking myself a little bit in the [butt] that I didn’t pay attention to this a little earlier, like two years ago, but every indication to me is we’re 100 percent moving in the right direction. We just have to find out what it is. I feel better that we’re moving in the right direction now than I did two months ago.”
Moglia has attended both home games thus far. He watched the opening game against Massachusetts from the videographer room in the press box at Brooks Stadium, and watched Saturday’s game from the main press box area.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments