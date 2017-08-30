CCU coach Chadwell says of suspended RB Martin, “you won’t see him anytime soon”

It appears Jah-Maine Martin of Conway, who was going to be a sophomore running back at Coastal Carolina this fall, will not return to the football team this season and his return to the program and school in the future are certainly in question.
Martin was arrested July 10 and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a stolen pistol. He was the driver of a Cadillac in which all five occupants were arrested and charged with unlawful carry and possession of a firearm, according to a police report and arrest warrant.
Two 9 mm handguns were found in the back seat behind Martin under a T-shirt, along with two 9 mm magazines and 16 9 mm rounds. One of the guns was reported stolen from a Conway location, the police report states.
CCU interim head coach Jamey Chadwell said in July that Martin has been suspended from the team and school.
“That’s probably a done deal right now,” Chadwell said at a press conference Wednesday. “We’re still working through the process and letting the university make their final decision. That’s where we’re at. Once they make the final decision on what the next steps are then we’ll go from there with it.
“… But you won’t see him anytime soon.”
As a freshman, the powerful Martin gained 175 yards on 27 carries for an impressive 6.3 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his two seasons at Conway High.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
