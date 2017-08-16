Famili tabbed as Sun Belt’s top player, CCU women’s soccer picked to finish second

Coastal Carolina senior Daniella Famili of Stockholm, Sweden was voted the Sun Belt Preseason Women’s Soccer Player of the Year and the Chanticleers were picked to finish second in a vote of the league’s head coaches.
Coastal was picked second to defending champion South Alabama, but was just one point behind the Jaguars in the voting (109 points to 108) despite the Chants getting a league-best four first-place votes to USA’s three.
Little Rock (106 points and three first-place votes) was picked third, followed by Appalachian State (84 points) and Louisiana (60 points) to round out the top five.
Coastal coach Paul Hogan, who is entering his seventh season, lost seven seniors off last year’s squad, including five starters. The Chants finished second in the league last year and reached the Sun Belt Tournament championship game. They started the season 2-3-1 but closed the year strong and posted a 12-6-3 record, including 6-2-2 in league play.
Famili ranked third in the Sun Belt last season with nine goals, which tied her school single-season record, and third with 21 points. She had four game-winning goals and was the first Chant to be named First Team All-South by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.
The CCU women’s soccer team kicks off its season at 7 p.m. Friday at Wofford.
Soccer warming up
Coastal Carolina University senior Frantzdy Pierrot has been named to the Watch List for the 2017 Men’s MAC Hermann Trophy, the highest individual honor in college soccer. Fifteen semifinalists will be announced Nov. 29.
The men’s soccer team has dropped a pair of 3-1 decisions over the past four days in exhibition games to teams ranked in the top five in the country – North Carolina and Clemson.
Carlos Becerra and Brennan Koslow have scored for CCU and starting goalkeeper Braulio Linares-Ortiz has allowed two goals in more than 100 minutes of action.
The defending Sun Belt champions have their final exhibition at home at 7 p.m. Saturday against Marshall and begins its season at George Mason at 1 p.m. next Friday. It’s first home game is at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 against UNC Greensboro.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
