CCU’s football game at UAB will be televised locally

Coastal Carolina’s football game on Sept. 16 at Alabama-Birmingham will be broadcast in the Myrtle Beach area on the NBC affiliate WMBF News through Raycom Sports. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. (Eastern).
The game at Legion Field is also being televised in Birmingham on Raycom Media-owned WBRC FOX6 News.
The teams are meeting for the first time, and both programs are taking big leaps this year. Coastal Carolina is making the jump to the Football Bowl Subdivision this year as a member of the Sun Belt Conference, while UAB is starting its program back up this season after killing it following the 2014 season.
The Blazers make a return trip to Myrtle Beach on Sept. 8, 2018.
