Denver Broncos running back and former Coastal Carolina standout De'Angelo Henderson (33) eludes several Chicago tacklers en route to scoring a touchdown in his NFL preseason debut. Nam Y. Huh AP

Coastal Carolina

‘Hop to the house!’: Former CCU standout Henderson scores TD in NFL preseason debut

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

August 10, 2017 11:49 PM

Some things never seem to change.

Apparently, former Coastal Carolina football standout D’Angelo Henderson getting to the end zone is one of them.

Much like he did throughout his career as a Chanticleer, the Summerville native hit pay dirt for his new team, the Denver Broncos, scoring the game-winning touchdown in his NFL debut — albeit a preseason game — helping them to a 24-17 win in Chicago.

Late in the fourth period, Henderson burst through the initial scrum and outran a pair of Bears tacklers to the end zone for a 41-yard touchdown. For the game, the Coastal Carolina alum led the Broncos with 54 yards on seven carries to go along with that trip to pay dirt.

Selected by Denver in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Henderson scored a touchdown in each of his final 35 games donning the teal and black. Twice during his career the former Coastal Carolina standout was named an FCS All-American, along with being a finalist for the STATS and Walter Payton Offensive Player of the Year awards in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

