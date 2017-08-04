Coastal Carolina men’s soccer ranked in top 20 by coach’s association

The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer team is ranked 19th in country in the 2017 preseason Division I rankings by the United Soccer Coaches, which is formerly the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.
Stanford is No. 1 and Wake Forest is No. 2 in the ranking.
The Chanticleers finished last season 10-7-3, won the Sun Belt Conference tournament, defeated Radford in the first round of the playoffs to reach the second round for the sixth consecutive year, and lost to Wake Forest in the second round.
CCU has added a strong recruiting class to eight returning starters including All-Sun Belt honorees Frantzdy Pierrot, Martin Melchor and Braulio Linares-Ortiz.
Coastal’s difficult 2017 schedule includes four preseason top-15 teams in North Carolina (fourth), Clemson (fifth), Maryland (sixth) and Charlotte (15th).
The team reports to preseason camp Tuesday, has an exhibition match Aug. 13 against North Carolina, opens the season on Aug. 25 at George Mason and hosts its first game at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 against UNC Greensboro.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
