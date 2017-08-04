Coastal Carolina has a new three-year radio partner for its athletics

Coastal Carolina has a new partnership with local broadcast company Alpha Media-Myrtle Beach that will make WRNN-AM/FM “Hot Talk 99.5” and stations 1450 AM and 105.5 FM the primary homes of the CCU athletics through the 2019-20 athletic season.
The agreement will feature live game coverage of football, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball through the Chanticleer Sports Network airing primarily on WRNN-FM 99.5 with supplemental coverage on WRNN-AM 1450 and FM 105.5.
The partnership will also feature significant daily promotional support of Chanticleer athletics on all of Alpha Media’s other FM market stations, including WAVE 104, Energy 92.1 and 96.1 WKZQ.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments