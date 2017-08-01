Amidou Bamba, pictured playing for Coastal Carolina as a freshman this past season, helped Canada win the FIBA U19 golf medal.
Amidou Bamba, pictured playing for Coastal Carolina as a freshman this past season, helped Canada win the FIBA U19 golf medal. Randall Hill For The Sun News
Amidou Bamba, pictured playing for Coastal Carolina as a freshman this past season, helped Canada win the FIBA U19 golf medal. Randall Hill For The Sun News

Coastal Carolina

CCU’s Bamba helped Canada win an international basketball gold medal

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

August 01, 2017 8:23 PM

Rising Coastal Carolina sophomore Amidou Bamba helped Canada win its first ever gold medal in a FIBA men’s basketball tournament, as the Canadians took gold in the U19 World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, last month.

The 6-foot-8, 240-pound Toronto native was among 21 players invited to try out for the team and one of 12 retained by coach Roy Rana, head coach at Ryerson University in Canada.

The team played three exhibition games in France against France, Spain and Lithuania before the 16-nation Federation of International Basketball Associations tournament.

In seven tournament games over nine days, the Canadians defeated Mali, lost to Spain, then defeated Japan, Angola and France before shocking the heavily favored U.S. team coached by Kentucky’s John Calipari 99-87 behind 38 points from 17-year-old phenom R.J. Barrett, who is expected to play in this year’s Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in December.

A 79-60 rout of Italy earned the gold medal.

Bamba played in all seven games, averaged 10 minutes per game, shot over 40 percent from the field and averaged 2.3 points and 4.4 rebounds. He contributed six points and seven rebounds in the gold medal game.

During his freshman year at CCU, Bamba shot 54.5 percent from the field while averaging 16 minutes, 4.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.73 blocks per game. The international experience will likely help Bamba improve upon those numbers.

Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand

Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand 5:21

Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand
Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse 1:25

Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse
NCAA champion Chanticleers greeted by horde upon CWS return 1:23

NCAA champion Chanticleers greeted by horde upon CWS return

View More Video