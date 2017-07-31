Police report states suspended CCU RB Martin was driving car containing two firearms

Coastal Carolina running back Jah-Maine Martin of the Conway area was the driver of a vehicle in which five men between the ages of 18 and 20 were arrested July 10 and each were charged with unlawful carry and possession of a firearm, according to a Conway Police Department incident report and arrest warrants.
The arrest warrants state Martin is being charged with both unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a stolen pistol.
Martin has been suspended from the school and football team, according to interim head coach Jamey Chadwell.
The report states that two 9-millimeter handguns were found in the back seat of a Cadillac behind the driver under a T-shirt, along with two 9mm magazines and 16 9mm rounds. One of the guns was reported stolen from a Conway location.
Because none of the men in the vehicle claimed the handguns, all received the unlawful possession charge. The other men from the Conway area who were arrested were Quindon Shyheim Burroughs, Jerrone Bellamy, Dorein Vereen and Dae’Shaun Shammond Jacquis Page. The guns were found where Page was sitting.
According to the police report, Martin, a rising sophomore who starred at Conway High School for two seasons in 2014-15, was pulled over for speeding on S.C. 544 and came to a stop in the parking lot of Brooks Stadium on the CCU campus. He was additionally issued a citation for speeding and operating a vehicle without license in possession.
The report states two Coastal Carolina police officers assisted with the traffic stop, and one asked Martin if they could search the vehicle “due to the fact that officers were familiar with subjects in the vehicle, that are known to possess firearms illegally,” and Martin gave consent.
Page ran across University Boulevard after being patted down for weapons and was chased and arrested by the Coastal Carolina officers near 544, the report states. The vehicle was searched shortly thereafter.
Vereen and Page have past convictions, according to Horry County court records.
Vereen pleaded guilty to pointing and presenting firearms at a person in October 2016 and was found guilty in a bench trial in March on three charges: possessing 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash, resisting arrest and trespassing.
Page was found guilty in a bench trial in January 2016 of receiving stolen goods of $1,000 or less, and pleaded guilty in August 2016 to third-degree burglary.
Martin, who was released on bond on July 11 according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records, rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his two seasons at Conway High and was pressed into action during his freshman year at CCU because of injuries to other running backs.
He gained 175 yards on 27 carries for an impressive 6.3 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns in five games last season, and presumably had a chance for a larger role this season.
His breakout performance came in a 48-17 win over Presbyterian on Oct. 29, when he rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and had a highlight run in which he ran over or through several defenders.
Chadwell said Saturday that Martin “has been suspended from the team and the school pending further investigation. Once the investigation is done, we’ll have more comment on that.”
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
