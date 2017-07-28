Coastal Carolina’s Moglia to sit out 2017 football season to deal with health issues

Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia announced Friday that he will sit out the 2017 season on a medical sabbatical to deal with a health issue.
Moglia, 68, said that for the last three years he has had serious asthmatic inflammation in his lungs that was fostered by allergies, and the inflammation has restricted the lungs and could create a serious breathing problem.
“The only thing that solves this is you have to take a major break,” Moglia said. “The doctors and I are confident that this will take care of the problem, and I will be 100 percent ready to go by the end of the season. I 100 percent plan to be back to continue my coaching career when the season is over. I’m blessed that I have an opportunity to get this taken care of.
“… I want to be clear: I do not have a disease and I am in no danger, but I do need to get this addressed.”
Coastal president David Decenzo has granted Moglia a five-month medical leave.
Former Charleston Southern head coach and CCU offensive coordinator and associate head coach Jamey Chadwell has been appointed the interim head coach. Chadwell filled in for Moglia as Sun Belt media day as Moglia underwent an emergency and precautionary surgery to remove a precancerous nodule in his trachea.
Moglia said the surgery and the asthma are unrelated issues.
Moglia is 51-15 in his five seasons at Coastal Carolina since returning to coaching following nearly three decades in the business world.
Chadwell, 40, went 35-14 in four years at Charleston Southern and 20-6 over his final two seasons at North Greenville in 2010 and 2011 after an initial 2-8 record.
In the past two seasons, CSU was ranked in the FCS top 25 for 21 consecutive weeks in addition to having a seven-week run to end the 2013 season in the top 25. The Bucs finished No. 6/7 nationally in 2015, and Chadwell was named the Big South Coach of the Year three times.
“He was hired because I have confidence in him and he’s an excellent coach,” Moglia said. “That makes the decision a little bit easier for me knowing I have the right guy in place.”
The Chanticleers are entering their first season as a Football Bowl Subdivision team in the Sun Belt Conference and begin practices Saturday morning. They will be able to compete for a conference title but will not be bowl eligible as they complete the transition to the FBS this season.
Moglia admitted that it will be difficult for him to step back and stay away from his coaching staff and players. He informed his staff of his leave of absence Thursday afternoon and the team Friday.
“Tomorrow is the first day of practice and I’ve been having a lot of difficulty with that,” said Moglia, who will continue living in Myrtle Beach during his break. “I have to make a very, very serious long-term decision about my health and welfare, which I’m making. But in order to do that I have to make a sacrifice right now for these next five months.”
Moglia’s CCU program has featured its Be A Man (BAM) philosophy and weekly Life After Football sessions that are meant to better prepare his players for their life following college.
“I told the staff they have 100 percent discretion to do whatever they believe they need to do,” Moglia said. “There’s only one thing they cannot do, they cannot change, that is sacrosanct, and that is you don’t change BAM, you don’t change Life After Football, you don’t change our philosophy, you don’t change our processes. Those are our competitive advantages.”
Moglia said he doesn’t expect his medical leave from CCU to affect his position as chairman of TD Ameritrade.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments