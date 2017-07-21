Emergency surgery to prevent Moglia from taking part in Sun Belt football media days

An emergency medical procedure will keep Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia from attending the upcoming Sun Belt Conference gridiron media days event, though it is not expected to keep him from team activities for long.
According to a statement issued by the conference, Moglia recently underwent surgery to remove a precancerous nodule in his trachea. “Doctors wanted it removed as a precaution,” the Sun Belt Conference release said.
Associate head coach Jamey Chadwell will represent the Coastal Carolina football team at festivities set to begin Sunday in New Orleans.
Previously head coach at Charleston Southern, Chadwell was named CCU’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator in January.
Moglia is expected to be recovered and present for the Chanticleers’ first practice of the season next Saturday morning, according to CCU associate athletics director/media relations Mike Cawood.
The 2017 football season is the inaugural one for the Chants in the Sun Belt Conference, and they are scheduled to begin the season at 7 p.m. against Massachusetts at Brooks Stadium.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII; Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments