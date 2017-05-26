Coastal Carolina notebook: Bothma headed to NCAA finals in 10,000-meter run

Coastal Carolina redshirt freshman Annie Bothma set a new Coastal Carolina school record in the 10,000-meter run on the first day of the NCAA East Region Preliminaries in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday to qualify for the NCAA Track & Field Championships.
The South Africa native ran a 33:37.91 at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Complex to become the first CCU distance runner to qualify for the NCAA finals since Terah Kipchiris competed in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 2005.
Two other Chanticleers advanced to the East Preliminaries quarterfinals in their events.
Jerome Coaxum Jr. and Dee Jennings will compete in the quarterfinals of the men’s 400 hurdles after Coaxum placed 10th in the qualifying heats with a time of 52.13 that was second in the fourth heat, and Jennings finished third in the fourth heat in 52.31.
Teammate Tre Stanley finished 30th overall with his time of 53.02 and Hesmari Coetzee placed 42nd in 1:01.67. Aynslee van Graan placed 41st in the 1500 in 4:35.17 and Braylon Wilkerson placed 32nd in the 400 in 47.99.
In the women’s field events, CCU’s Chloe White threw 44.45 meters in the javelin to place 24th overall.
CCU athletes Therius Styles, Kevondre’ Hunt, Keishaun Limehouse and Jennings were scheduled to compete in Friday events.
The top 12 finishers in each event at the East Preliminaries will advance to the NCAA Track & Field Championships from June 7-10 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Gridiron honors
Athlon Magazine has named five members of the Coastal Carolina football team to its 2017 preseason All-Sun Belt Conference teams, though none made the First Team.
Chanticleers recognized include punt returner Chris Jones on the second team, offensive lineman Adam Lawhorn on the third team, punter Evan Rabon on the third team, running back Osharmar Abercrombie on the fourth team and linebacker Shane Johnson on the fourth team.
Coastal Carolina will be playing in its first season as both a member of the Sun Belt Conference and NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision. The Chants return 12 starters and a total of 54 lettermen and begin the season on Sept. 2 at home against Massachusetts.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments