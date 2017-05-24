Sun Belt cancels all baseball tournament games for a second straight day

For the second consecutive day, all Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship games in Statesboro, Ga., were canceled Wednesday because of rain and sloppy field conditions.
Two games were canceled Tuesday and the conference announced Wednesday morning an ambitious six-game slate Wednesday to get back on schedule.
But by 1 p.m., the conference announced all of those games were also canceled. Tournament and conference officials continue to monitor the situation to determine the best plan moving forward, which presumably could result in a change to the double-elimination format.
The conference expected to release an updated schedule Wednesday afternoon or evening.
The tournament was scheduled to begin with two preliminary elimination games featuring No. 10 seed Georgia State against No. 7 seed Arkansas State, and No. 9 seed Little Rock against No. 8 seed Texas State. Top-seeded Coastal Carolina was scheduled to face the worst remaining seed among those teams to begin the double-elimination portion of the tournament.
In addition to J.I. Clements Stadium, the host site on the campus of Georgia Southern University, the conference has added Mill Creek Regional Park at 888 GA-24 in Statesboro as a secondary game site.
The tournament’s championship game is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, and all tournament games are being broadcast online by ESPN3.
