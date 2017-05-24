Sun Belt baseball tournament reschedules games, CCU to play Wednesday

Following the postponement of the start of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Tuesday because of rain and sloppy field conditions, top-seeded Coastal Carolina is scheduled to begin its tournament with a game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In an attempt to get back on schedule, games Wednesday will be played at both the scheduled host site of Georgia Southern’s J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Ga., as well as the Mill Creek Regional Park at 888 GA-24 in Statesboro.

Six games are scheduled Wednesday beginning at noon.

The two preliminary elimination games scheduled for Tuesday are now scheduled to begin at noon, with No. 10 seed Georgia State facing No. 7 seed Arkansas State at Georgia Southern, and No. 9 seed Little Rock facing No. 8 seed Texas State at Mill Creek.

The Chants are scheduled to face the worst remaining seed among those teams at 7 p.m. at a site to be determined. No. 2 seed Texas-Arlington will face the best remaining seed at 7 p.m. at the other site.

In games scheduled for 3:30 p.m., No. 5 Georgia Southern will host No. 4 Louisiana-Lafayette and No. 3 South Alabama will face No. 6 Troy at Mill Creek.

If all of the rescheduled games are completed Wednesday, the tournament will be back to its original schedule beginning Thursday, with the remaining games at J.I. Clements Stadium. The championship game in the double-elimination tournament is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.