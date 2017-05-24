Coastal Carolina will host Sun Belt Conference baseball and soccer championships

Coastal Carolina has been awarded the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship tournament for the 2018-19 season.
Springs Brooks Stadium was named the host site following the conference’s annual Spring Meeting that concluded on Monday in Point Clear, Ala.
The 2016-2017 tournament is being played this week at Georgia Southern’s J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Ga., and Louisiana-Lafayette is the host next season.
CCU was previously awarded the Sun Belt’s 2017-18 men’s soccer championship from Nov. 9-12.
The conference reported a number of positive trends and statistics at its meeting, including increased revenue distribution.
Sun Belt institutions have seen their annual distribution skyrocket by nearly 200 percent since 2013, and conference revenue distribution has increased by 2,000 percent from a decade ago, according to the conference.
The Sun Belt is also boasting improvement in several key revenue sports.
A four-year average of football computer rankings using the established membership of the Group of Five presents that the Sun Belt trails the American Athletic (AAC) and Mountain West (MWC) Conferences in team rankings but outranks both the Mid-American Conference (MAC) and Conference USA (C-USA). The Sun Belt finished third in a ranking among the five conferences following this past season.
Sun Belt teams received a league-record six football bowl berths, going 4-2 for the second best winning percentage behind the Atlantic Coast Conference.
In men’s basketball, the Sun Belt’s average RPI finish has increased an average of 3.25 spots. The MAC also saw positive gains with a 4.75 shift, while C-USA (+8.25) and the MWC (+5.75) both saw their average RPI numbers decrease, according to Sun Belt officials.
