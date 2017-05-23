Start of Sun Belt Conference Baseball tournament postponed at least one day

Poor field conditions and the threat of further inclement weather has forced the postponement of Tuesday's two Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship first round games at J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Ga.. An updated schedule will be announced when available.
Alternative sites and make-up schedules are being examined. Tuesday's forecast as well as Wednesday's forecast calls for a high chance of rain most of the day. Host school Georgia Southern and Sun Belt officials will continue to monitor the weather situation throughout the day and overnight Tuesday.
The tournament was scheduled to begin Tuesday with No. 10 seed Georgia State facing No. 7 seed Arkansas State and No. 9 seed Little Rock facing No. 8 seed Texas State.
Top-seeded Coastal Carolina was scheduled to face the worst surviving seed among those teams at 4 p.m. Wednesday, so the Chanticleers may not begin the tournament until Thursday or thereafter.
