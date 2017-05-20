Coastal Carolina baseball hosts Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina's Andrew Beckwith (41) is hugged by head coach Gary Gilmore (14) during a ceremony honoring senior players before the Chants’ last regular-season home game against Appalachian State on Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina 3rd baseman Seth Lancaster (26) makes a throw 1st base against Appalachian State during action Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina's Josh Crump (3) rounds 3rd base to home against Appalachian State during action Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina base runner Billy Cooke (17) collides with Appalachian State's Jason Curtis (18) during action Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina head coach Gary Gilmore (14) takes a quiet moment to himself before the Chant's last regular season home game against Appalachian State Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina players huddle before their game against Appalachian State Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
A fan tries to keep cool during Coastal Carolina's last regular season home game against Appalachian State Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina head coach Gary Gilmore (14) watches from the dug out before the Chant's last regular season home game against Appalachian State Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina honors graduating players during a ceremony before their last regular season home game against Appalachian State Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina's Alex Cunningham (18) waves to the crowd during a ceremony honoring senior Coastal players before the Chant's last regular season home game against Appalachian State Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina's Cole Schaefer (34) talks to head coach Gary Gilmore (14) during a ceremony honoring senior Coastal players before the Chant's last regular season home game against Appalachian State Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina's Zack Hopeck (2) pitches during 2nd inning action against Appalachian State Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina baserunner Billy Cooke (17), looks to get to 2nd base against Appalachian State Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina outfielder Billy Cooke (17), secures a long hit to outfield against Appalachian State Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina base runner Josh Crump (3) rounds 3rd base to home during a score against Appalachian State Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina base runner Josh Crump (3) celebrates in the dugout after a score against Appalachian State Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina's Zack Hopeck (2) pitches during 3rd inning action against Appalachian State Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
