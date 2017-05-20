Coastal Carolina win clinches top seed in Sun Belt Conference tournament

Junior catcher Matt Beaird is usually relied upon to provide the little things in the Coastal Carolina offense, hence his 17 sacrifice bunts that have him in the top five nationally in that category.

Two of those came in his first two trips to the plate Saturday afternoon against Appalachian State at Springs Brooks Stadium.

But later Saturday, he also provided the big blow that helped the Chanticleers win the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division and earn the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament that begins Tuesday at J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Ga.

With the division title on the line and the Chants clinging to a one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, Beaird provided two insurance runs with a rare display of power, hitting a two-run homer over the right-center field wall to give CCU a 4-2 lead.

It was Beaird’s third home run of the season, and third of his CCU career covering 131 games.

Beaird began the at-bat in position for another possible sacrifice, with Cory Wood on first base and one out. But Wood stole second, freeing Beaird up to swing for the fences.

The Chanticleers (37-18-1) added two more runs in the seventh following Beaird’s homer to take a 6-2 win over the Mountaineers to finish its Sun Belt schedule at 22-7-1.