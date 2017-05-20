Coastal Carolina's Andrew Beckwith (41) is hugged by head coach Gary Gilmore (14) during a ceremony honoring senior players before the Chants’ last regular-season home game against Appalachian State on Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Coastal Carolina's Andrew Beckwith (41) is hugged by head coach Gary Gilmore (14) during a ceremony honoring senior players before the Chants’ last regular-season home game against Appalachian State on Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway. Randall Hill For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina's Andrew Beckwith (41) is hugged by head coach Gary Gilmore (14) during a ceremony honoring senior players before the Chants’ last regular-season home game against Appalachian State on Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway. Randall Hill For The Sun News

Coastal Carolina

May 20, 2017 4:38 PM

Coastal Carolina win clinches top seed in Sun Belt Conference tournament

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

CONWAY

Junior catcher Matt Beaird is usually relied upon to provide the little things in the Coastal Carolina offense, hence his 17 sacrifice bunts that have him in the top five nationally in that category.

Two of those came in his first two trips to the plate Saturday afternoon against Appalachian State at Springs Brooks Stadium.

But later Saturday, he also provided the big blow that helped the Chanticleers win the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division and earn the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament that begins Tuesday at J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Ga.

With the division title on the line and the Chants clinging to a one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, Beaird provided two insurance runs with a rare display of power, hitting a two-run homer over the right-center field wall to give CCU a 4-2 lead.

It was Beaird’s third home run of the season, and third of his CCU career covering 131 games.

Beaird began the at-bat in position for another possible sacrifice, with Cory Wood on first base and one out. But Wood stole second, freeing Beaird up to swing for the fences.

The Chanticleers (37-18-1) added two more runs in the seventh following Beaird’s homer to take a 6-2 win over the Mountaineers to finish its Sun Belt schedule at 22-7-1.

Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin

Related stories from The Sun News

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse 1:25

Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse
NCAA champion Chanticleers greeted by horde upon CWS return 1:23

NCAA champion Chanticleers greeted by horde upon CWS return
Coastal Carolina wins the College World Series 0:34

Coastal Carolina wins the College World Series

View More Video

Sports Videos