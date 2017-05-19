CCU’s Kyle Skeels homered in the fourth inning Friday.
CCU’s Kyle Skeels homered in the fourth inning Friday. Matt Silfer For The Sun News

Coastal Carolina

May 19, 2017 10:23 PM

Beckwith, Skeels lead CCU baseball to win over Appalachian State

By David Wetzel

Final score

(At) Coastal Carolina 4, Applachian State 2

Turning point

Kevin Woodall Jr. singled in a run in the third inning and the Chants added two more when Kyle Skeels homered in the fourth to build an early lead that would prove plenty.

Offensive star

Skeels, whose lone hit proved to be the difference..

Decision takers

Winner: Coastal starter Andrew Beckwith (8-1), who allowed six hits and struck out six in 5 1/3 innings.

Loser: Mountaineers starter Colin Schmid (6-7), who allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out three in six innings.

By the numbers

5Skeels’ home run total

6Consecutive losses for App State

10Strikeouts by CCU pitchers

Keeping record

Appalachian State 19-35 (8-21 Sun Belt), Coastal Carolina 36-18-1 (21-7-1)

Up next

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m. Saturday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

