Beckwith, Skeels lead CCU baseball to win over Appalachian State

Final score
(At) Coastal Carolina 4, Applachian State 2
Turning point
Kevin Woodall Jr. singled in a run in the third inning and the Chants added two more when Kyle Skeels homered in the fourth to build an early lead that would prove plenty.
Offensive star
Skeels, whose lone hit proved to be the difference..
Decision takers
Winner: Coastal starter Andrew Beckwith (8-1), who allowed six hits and struck out six in 5 1/3 innings.
Loser: Mountaineers starter Colin Schmid (6-7), who allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out three in six innings.
By the numbers
5Skeels’ home run total
6Consecutive losses for App State
10Strikeouts by CCU pitchers
Keeping record
Appalachian State 19-35 (8-21 Sun Belt), Coastal Carolina 36-18-1 (21-7-1)
Up next
Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m. Saturday
