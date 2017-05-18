Cunningham ties CCU strikeouts record in win over Appalachian St.

FINAL SCORE

Coastal Carolina 5, Appalachian State 0

TURNING POINT

With CCU ahead 2-0 after scoring two runs in the bottom of the fourth, CCU starter Alex Cunningham allowed a hit and a walk in the fifth but stranded the runners at first and third with a strikeout of Chandler Seagle.

OFFENSIVE STARS

Kevin Woodall Jr. and Jordan Gore each had a double and two of CCU’s eight hits, Woodall scoring a run in the fourth inning and driving in a run with a single in the seventh.

DECISION TAKERS

Winner: Cunningham (7-2) was dominant, allowing just two hits and three walks while matching a school record for the second time this year with 14 strikeouts. He retired the first 12 batters he faced with seven strikeouts, struck out the side in the eighth, and walked off to a standing ovation after enticing a groundout to the first batter in the ninth.

Loser: In just his second start in his 20th appearance this season, Matt Schaeffer (1-2) allowed four runs (three earned), seven hits and two walks while striking out three in 6 2/3 innings.

KEEPING RECORD

Coastal Carolina 36-18-1 (20-7-1 Sun Belt), Appalachian St. (19-34, 8-20)

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Mountaineers hits 14 Strikeouts recorded by Alex Cunningham 2 Games remaining in the series and regular season

UP NEXT

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m. Friday