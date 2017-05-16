Coastal baseball erases six-run deficit, but Clemson wins with grand slam

Coastal Carolina erased a six-run deficit to take a lead in the eighth inning against Clemson, only to give up a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth to fall 11-8 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Clemson had taken a 7-1 lead with seven runs off CCU starter Anthony Veneziano through five innings, but the Chanticleers battled back with four runs in the sixth, a run in the seventh and two in the eighth to take an 8-7 lead.
In the bottom of the eighth, Clemson got the first two batters on base on a walk and error on a sacrifice bunt attempt and sacrificed the runners to second and third. The Chants chose to walk Reed Rohlman, the No. 2 batter in the order, to load the bases and face designated hitter Seth Beer with one out.
Jason Bilous got ahead of Beer 1-2, but Beer hit a grand slam to right-center field on a 2-2 pitch to give Clemson the lead and eventually the win.
Billy Cooke was hit by a pitch leading off the ninth but was stranded at second as Clemson reliever Ryley Gilliam threw the final 1 2/3 innings without allowing a hit or walk while striking out three.
Coastal (34-18-1) had won three straight games and has still won nine of its past 11 while Clemson improved to 38-15. The Tigers are ranked 12th and 14th in the nation in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and by Baseball America, respectively.
The teams combined for 25 hits and seven home runs. Beer and Weston Jackson had three hits apiece for Clemson, while Cooke was 3-for-4 for CCU and Jason Gore, Kevin Woodall Jr., Wood Myers and Kieton Rivers had two hits each. They were Nos. 1-5 in the CCU order.
After Clemson took a 7-1 lead, Woodall hit a three-run homer – his 18th homer of the season – to chase Clemson starter Tyler Jackson and Myers added a solo shot in the top of the sixth.
Cooke hit a solo shot in the seventh and the Chants took the lead on a two-run double by Seth Lancaster in the top of the eighth.
The game was Coastal’s final non-conference contest of the season. The Chants end the regular season with a three-game series at Spring Brooks Stadium against Appalachian State and will play in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament next week in Statesboro, Ga.
