CCU men’s basketball adds a point guard from New Orleans and a big man

Coastal Carolina men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis has added both a point guard and big man over the past week to the Chanticleers roster for the 2017-18 season.
The school announced Tuesday it has signed point guard Devante Jones of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans after adding 6-8 graduate transfer Chas Brown from Coppin State last week.
Jones averaged 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals per game this past season as a senior.
Jones was a team captain and was named First Team All-District his final two years, when St. Augustine went 52-9.
He played for coach Mitchell Johnson at St. Augustine who said according to a CCU press release: “DJ has a huge chip on his shoulder. He’s a hard worker who cares about his teammates and he’s a gym rat who is a student of the game.”
Jones also played for the Elfrid Payton Elite AAU Club team, which was part of the EYBL Nike Circuit, and averaged 16 points, four rebounds, eight assists and three steals per game.
Ellis noted Jones’ talent, competitiveness, basketball IQ, feel for the game and history of winning in the signing.
Brown is transferring after graduating from Coppin State, has one season of eligibility remaining and will work toward a graduate degree in sociology.
Brown played in 18 games last season, averaging a team-leading 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward shot 56 percent from the field while also adding 16 blocked shots and 16 steals, and will be relied upon to provide scoring, rebounding and defense in the post next season.
The Chants went 20-19 last season, recorded a 10-8 conference mark in its first season in the Sun Belt Conference, and lost to Wyoming in the championship series of the College Basketball Invitational postseason tournament.
The Chants have lost productive senior guards Elijah Wilson, Colton Ray-St. Cyr and Shivaughn Wiggins from that team, as well as forward Michel Enanga. They will return leading scorer Jaylen Shaw, a rising senior shooting guard, and leading rebounder Demario Beck, a rising senior 6-8 forward.
