CCU’s all-time leading scorer inducted into the S.C. Athletic Hall of Fame

Coastal Carolina’s all-time leading scorer in basketball was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame on Monday night.
Tony Dunkin, a native of Rains, played at CCU from 1989-93 and was a four-time Big South Conference Player of the Year, the only four-time conference player of the year in NCAA basketball history.
Dunkin led the Chanticleers to the NCAA tournament in 1991 and 1993 and a record of 81-43 during his career. He finished his career as CCU's all-time leading scorer with 2,151 points, which set the Big South career scoring record.
Dunkin was inducted to the Coastal Carolina Sasser Athletics Hall of Fame in 1999, was part of the Big South’s inaugural hall of fame class in 2003, and was named to the Big South’s All-Decade Team for 1990-99.
He was one of seven athletes inducted as the 2017 class of the S.C. Athletic Hall of Fame on Monday night during a ceremony at the Metropolitan Columbia Convention Center.
Inducted along with Dunkin were former NFL defensive backs Andre Goodman (South Carolina) and Donnell Woolford (Clemson), former Furman and Vanderbilt coach Bobby Johnson, former Clemson and Major League Baseball pitcher Kris Benson, former Benedict basketball star Bob McCullough and former South Carolina State basketball standout Willie Simon, who was inducted posthumously.
