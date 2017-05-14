Coastal Carolina

May 14, 2017 6:51 PM

CCU baseball completes key sweep of UT Arlington

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Final score

Coastal Carolina 5, (at) UT Arlington 0

Turning point

Billy Cooke hit a two-run home run in the second inning, and that proved to be plenty for a Chanticleer pitching staff that allowed eight hits but no runs.

Offensive star

Cooke, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Decision takers

Winner: CCU starter Zack Hopeck (4-2), who allowed seven hits and struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings.

Loser: UT Arlington starter Jakob Hernandez (6-1), who allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out six in six innings.

By the numbers

3Straight wins for CCU

4Games left in the regular season for the Chants

20Total hits Sunday

Keeping record

Coastal Carolina 35-17-1 (20-7-1 Sun Belt), UT Arlington 29-22 (19-9)

Up next

Coastal Carolina at Clemson, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse 1:25

Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse
NCAA champion Chanticleers greeted by horde upon CWS return 1:23

NCAA champion Chanticleers greeted by horde upon CWS return
Coastal Carolina wins the College World Series 0:34

Coastal Carolina wins the College World Series

View More Video

Sports Videos