CCU baseball completes key sweep of UT Arlington

Final score
Coastal Carolina 5, (at) UT Arlington 0
Turning point
Billy Cooke hit a two-run home run in the second inning, and that proved to be plenty for a Chanticleer pitching staff that allowed eight hits but no runs.
Offensive star
Cooke, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Decision takers
Winner: CCU starter Zack Hopeck (4-2), who allowed seven hits and struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings.
Loser: UT Arlington starter Jakob Hernandez (6-1), who allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out six in six innings.
By the numbers
3Straight wins for CCU
4Games left in the regular season for the Chants
20Total hits Sunday
Keeping record
Coastal Carolina 35-17-1 (20-7-1 Sun Belt), UT Arlington 29-22 (19-9)
Up next
Coastal Carolina at Clemson, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments