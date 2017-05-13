Coastal Carolina

May 13, 2017 9:07 PM

CCU baseball clinches series with win over UT Arlington

By David Wetzel

Final score

Coastal Carolina 4, (at) UT Arlington 1

Turning point

Down by a run entering the eighth, the Chants rallied for four in the final two innings to come from behind to win. In the eighth, Cory Wood tied the game at 1 with a single and Kevin Woodall Jr. put Coastal ahead on a solo home run. Kieton Rivers singled in two to push the lead to 4-1 in the ninth.

Offensive star

Woodall Jr., who went 3-for-5.

Decision takers

Winner: Coastal starter Andrew Beckwith (7-1), who allowed one unearned run on five hits and struck out three in eight innings

Loser: Mavericks reliever Daniel James (0-2), who allowed four runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings.

By the numbers

0Earned runs given up by Beckwith

12Chanticleers left on base

17Woodall’s home runs on the season

Keeping record

Coastal Carolina 33-17-1 (18-7-1), UT Arlington 29-20 (19-7)

Up next

Coastal Carolina UT Arlington, 1 p.m. Sunday

