CCU baseball clinches series with win over UT Arlington

Final score
Coastal Carolina 4, (at) UT Arlington 1
Turning point
Down by a run entering the eighth, the Chants rallied for four in the final two innings to come from behind to win. In the eighth, Cory Wood tied the game at 1 with a single and Kevin Woodall Jr. put Coastal ahead on a solo home run. Kieton Rivers singled in two to push the lead to 4-1 in the ninth.
Offensive star
Woodall Jr., who went 3-for-5.
Decision takers
Winner: Coastal starter Andrew Beckwith (7-1), who allowed one unearned run on five hits and struck out three in eight innings
Loser: Mavericks reliever Daniel James (0-2), who allowed four runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings.
By the numbers
0Earned runs given up by Beckwith
12Chanticleers left on base
17Woodall’s home runs on the season
Keeping record
Coastal Carolina 33-17-1 (18-7-1), UT Arlington 29-20 (19-7)
Up next
Coastal Carolina UT Arlington, 1 p.m. Sunday
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments