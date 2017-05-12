Former CCU running back Henderson agrees to contract with Broncos

Former Coastal Carolina running back De’Angelo Henderson has signed a four-year contract with the Denver Broncos, according to The Denver Post.

The contract is worth $2.55 million, with just over $500,000 counting against Denver’s $167 million salary cap in 2017.

The Broncos selected Henderson in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on April 29 with the 203rd overall pick.

Rookie contract values and bonuses are predetermined based on a player’s draft position, though some contract structure and language can be negotiated. Rookie contracts are set in the current collective bargaining agreement negotiated between NFL Players Association and the league, and all drafted players receive an initial four-year deal.

Henderson, who is 5-foot-7 and 208 pounds, holds all significant career running back records at Coastal Carolina, including rushing for 4,635 yards and his NCAA Division I record for scoring a touchdown in 35 consecutive games. He posted the fourth-fastest time in the 40-yard dash at 4.48 seconds among the 33 running backs who were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

“He’s an explosive young guy that we thought could help us coming out of the backfield. It was good opportunity,” Broncos general manager John Elway said to The Denver Post.

Henderson will wear No. 33 for the Broncos in honor of his late former frat brother, Anthony Frye, who died in a motorcycle accident in March 2016. It’s also the number previously worn by Maurice Drayton, a mentor for Henderson who is now an assistant coach with the Indianapolis Colts.