May 11, 2017 4:10 PM

Coastal Carolina men’s basketball lands Coppin State graduate transfer

By Alan Blondin

CCU head men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis has announced the signing of forward Chas Brown, who will transfer after graduating from Coppin State. Brown will have one season of eligibility remaining and will work toward a graduate degree in sociology.

Brown played in 18 games last season, averaging a team-leading 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward shot 56 percent from the field while also adding 16 blocked shots and 16 steals, and will be relied upon to provide scoring, rebounding and defending in the post next season.

