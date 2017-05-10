McRae’s three hits powers College of Charleston past Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina

In a back-and-forth affair, College of Charleston’s Logan McRae had the last word, his base hit with two outs in the top of the ninth allowing the Cougars to escape with a 6-5 win over Coastal Carolina on Wednesday at Spring Brooks Stadium.

With the win, Charleston put an end to the Chanticleers’ six-game win streak, along with stopping a four-game losing skid to its instate rival.

With the game tied at 5-all in the ninth, a leadoff single by Luke Manzo got things started for the Cougars. He would advance to second base with the following batter.

Following a pair of outs, it would be McRae’s base hit up the middle that gave Charleston the lead for good.

Down 3-0 at one point in the game, Coastal Carolina scored five consecutive runs — including four in the sixth — to take the lead. However, a McRae two-run homer allowed the Cougars to tie things up.

With the loss, the Chanticleers drop to 31-17-1.

WP: Nathan Ocker LP: Cole Schaefer. Hitters — COC: Logan McRae 3-for-5, HR, 3 RBI; Luke Manzo 2-for-4, 2 R; Erven Roper 2-for-4, RBI. CCU: Wood Myers 3-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI; Kieton Rivers 2-for-5, R.

