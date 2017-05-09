Coastal Carolina baseball tops UNC Wilmington, pushes win streak to six games

Final score
(At) Coastal Carolina 13, (at) UNC Wilmington 6
Turning point
The Chanticleers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by an error on a fly ball that allowed three runs to score.
Offensive star
Coastal’s Kyle Skeels went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and came a triple shy of the cycle.
Decision takers
Winner: Coastal reliever Bobby Holmes (5-3), who allowed one run on three hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Loser: Seahawks starter Levi Gesell (0-1), who allowed five runs (two earned) on two hits in 2/3 innings.
By the numbers
5First-inning runs by the Chanticleers
6Straight wins for CCU
13Hits by the Chants
Keeping record
UNC Wilmington 24-23, Coastal Carolina 31-16-1
Up next
College of Charleston at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m. Wednesday
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
