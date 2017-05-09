Coastal Carolina

May 09, 2017 10:51 PM

Coastal Carolina baseball tops UNC Wilmington, pushes win streak to six games

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Final score

(At) Coastal Carolina 13, (at) UNC Wilmington 6

Turning point

The Chanticleers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by an error on a fly ball that allowed three runs to score.

Offensive star

Coastal’s Kyle Skeels went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and came a triple shy of the cycle.

Decision takers

Winner: Coastal reliever Bobby Holmes (5-3), who allowed one run on three hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Loser: Seahawks starter Levi Gesell (0-1), who allowed five runs (two earned) on two hits in 2/3 innings.

By the numbers

5First-inning runs by the Chanticleers

6Straight wins for CCU

13Hits by the Chants

Keeping record

UNC Wilmington 24-23, Coastal Carolina 31-16-1

Up next

College of Charleston at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m. Wednesday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

