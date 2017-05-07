Coastal Carolina shuts down Louisiana-Monroe to finish off sweep

Final score
Coastal Carolina 8, (at) Louisiana-Monroe 1
Turning point
Kevin Woodall Jr. drove in a run on a groundout in the third inning to give the Chanticleers a 2-0 lead, which proved to be enough as the Coastal pitching staff shut down the Warhawks.
Offensive star
Coastal’s Billy Cooke, who collected a single and double while scoring two runs.
Decision takers
Winner: Coastal starter Zack Hopeck (3-2), who allowed five hits and struck out three in 5 1/3 shutout innings.
Loser: Warhawks Stephen Morrison (0-1), who allowed two runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings.
By the numbers
1Home run in the game by the Warhawks’ Spencer Hemphill
3Sweeps by CCU in Sun Belt play this season
4CCU players with two hits
Keeping record
Louisiana-Monroe 12-37 (6-18 Sun Belt), Coastal Carolina 30-16-1 (16-7-1)
Up next
UNC Wilmington at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m. Tuesday
