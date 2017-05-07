Coastal Carolina

May 07, 2017 8:38 PM

Coastal Carolina shuts down Louisiana-Monroe to finish off sweep

By David Wetzel

Final score

Coastal Carolina 8, (at) Louisiana-Monroe 1

Turning point

Kevin Woodall Jr. drove in a run on a groundout in the third inning to give the Chanticleers a 2-0 lead, which proved to be enough as the Coastal pitching staff shut down the Warhawks.

Offensive star

Coastal’s Billy Cooke, who collected a single and double while scoring two runs.

Decision takers

Winner: Coastal starter Zack Hopeck (3-2), who allowed five hits and struck out three in 5 1/3 shutout innings.

Loser: Warhawks Stephen Morrison (0-1), who allowed two runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

By the numbers

1Home run in the game by the Warhawks’ Spencer Hemphill

3Sweeps by CCU in Sun Belt play this season

4CCU players with two hits

Keeping record

Louisiana-Monroe 12-37 (6-18 Sun Belt), Coastal Carolina 30-16-1 (16-7-1)

Up next

UNC Wilmington at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m. Tuesday

