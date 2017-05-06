Coastal Carolina

May 06, 2017 7:55 PM

Coastal Carolina slugs way to series-clinching win over Louisiana-Monroe

By David Wetzel

Final score

Coastal Carolina 10, (at) Louisiana-Monroe 5

Turning point

Josh Crump and Billy Cooke had two-run singles to highlight a six-run second inning as the Chanticleers built a big lead en route to clinching a series victory.

Offensive star

Coastal’s Kevin Woodall Jr., who went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs

Decision takers

Winner: Chanticleers starter Andrews Beckwith (6-1), who allowed four runs on 10 hits in five innings

Loser: Warhawks starter Chase Beal (3-6), who allowed six runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings.

By the numbers

10RB Is by CCU players

27Combined hits

106Pitches by Beckwith

Getting the first game

Peyton Isaacson drove in the game-winning run in the 12th and Seth Lancaster added another in the frame as the Chants outlasted the Warhawks 7-5 on Friday night.

Keeping record

Louisiana-Monroe 12-36 (6-17 Sun Belt), Coastal Carolina 29-16-1 (15-7-1)

Up next

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Monroe, 1 p.m.

