Lancaster provides key hit as CCU baseball team rallies for win over Troy

Coastal Carolina junior Seth Lancaster lined a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Chanticleers to a 5-4 victory over Troy on Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Prior to Lancaster’s hit, Wood Myers walked, Kieton Rivers was hit by a pitch and Peyton Isaacson walked to load the bases with one out. One out later, Lancaster hit a 3-2 pitch to right field to bring home Myers and Rivers.
Bobby Holmes (4-3) got a ground out, pop out and strikeout in the ninth to close out the win. Overall, Holmes pitched two innings, allowing one hit and striking out three of the seven batters he faced.
Lancaster had a hand in four of CCU’s five runs, scoring twice in addition his two RBI. Jordan Gore drove in two as well and Billy Cooke was 3-for-4 after not reaching base for just the third time in 2017 on Friday night.
Troy had taken the lead in the seventh inning, taking advantage of CCU’s fifth error of the game to score twice and take a 4-3 lead.
Andrew Beckwith started for CCU but did not figure in the decision. He allowed six hits and four runs (one earned), with no walks and four strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings.
Reliever Marc Skinner (3-4) took the loss as he allowed two runs on one hit in 1 1/3 innings.
Coastal (26-16-1, 12-7-1 Sun Belt) and Troy (24-18, 10-10) will play the rubber match of the three-game series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
