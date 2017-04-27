One Coastal Carolina woman still has NCAA golf championship aspirations

Coastal Carolina junior Malene Krolboll Hansen was selected Thursday to participate in an NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships regional, where she’ll have an opportunity to qualify for the 2017 national championship.
Krolboll Hansen will be one of six players who were selected as individuals competing in a regional hosted by Texas Tech at The Rawls Course in Lubbock, Texas. Each of four regionals being played from May 8-10 features 18 teams and an additional six individuals.
Six teams and the top three players who are not on those teams will advance to the national finals from May 19-24 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.
The CCU women’s team ended its season with a ninth-place finish in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on April 19.
Krolboll Hansen finished fourth individually at the Robert Trent Jones at the Shoals course in Muscle Shoals, Ala., at even-par 216 with rounds of 73, 72 and 71, which was six strokes behind winner Sasikarn Somboonsup of Texas State and just two strokes behind runner-up Fatima Cano of Troy.
The junior from Denmark is ranked 47th in the country by Golfstat.com with a Sun Belt-best 72.41 scoring average over nine tournaments, which is the best in CCU women’s single-season history.
She has four top-four finishes this season, including a win at the Golfweek Conference Challenge at Red Sky Golf Club in Colorado with a 9-under 207 total, runner-up at the Palmetto Intercollegiate and third at the Edwin Watts Kiawah Island Classic.
She finished 48th in the NCAA Raleigh Regional as a freshman in 2015 when the Chants qualified as a team.
“Overall she’s had a great year,” CCU women’s golf coach Katie Quinney said. “She has a great high ball flight, likes to work the ball left to right and hits it plenty far for what we’ll need. If she gets off to a good start and stays confident I think she’ll have great week.”
