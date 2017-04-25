Coastal Carolina

April 25, 2017 9:20 PM

Coastal Carolina baseball proves too much for The Citadel

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Final score

Coastal Carolina 9, The Citadel 6

Turning point

After trailing 4-0 after one inning, the Chanticleers chipped away with runs in the second and fifth innings before taking the lead in the seventh on a single by Kieton Rivers. Coastal added another run in the second on a Peyton Isaacson single, added two more in the eight on hits by Jordan Gore and Kevin Woodall Jr., and plated one more in the ninth on a Seth Lancaster single.

Offensive star

Woodall Jr., who went 2-for-5 with three RBIs

Decision takers

Winner: Chanticleers reliever Bobby Holmes (3-3), who allowed one hit and struck out three in two shutout innings.

Loser: The Citadel reliever Marlin Morris (0-2), who allowed two runs on one hit in 2/3 innings.

By the numbers

13Strikeouts by The Citadel pitchers

14CCU hits

89Pitches by The Citadel starter Alex Bialakis

Keeping record

Coastal Carolina 26-14-1, The Citadel 10-16

Up next

Coastal Carolina hosts Troy at 6 p.m. Friday to open a three-game series.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

