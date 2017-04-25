Coastal Carolina baseball proves too much for The Citadel

Final score
Coastal Carolina 9, The Citadel 6
Turning point
After trailing 4-0 after one inning, the Chanticleers chipped away with runs in the second and fifth innings before taking the lead in the seventh on a single by Kieton Rivers. Coastal added another run in the second on a Peyton Isaacson single, added two more in the eight on hits by Jordan Gore and Kevin Woodall Jr., and plated one more in the ninth on a Seth Lancaster single.
Offensive star
Woodall Jr., who went 2-for-5 with three RBIs
Decision takers
Winner: Chanticleers reliever Bobby Holmes (3-3), who allowed one hit and struck out three in two shutout innings.
Loser: The Citadel reliever Marlin Morris (0-2), who allowed two runs on one hit in 2/3 innings.
By the numbers
13Strikeouts by The Citadel pitchers
14CCU hits
89Pitches by The Citadel starter Alex Bialakis
Keeping record
Coastal Carolina 26-14-1, The Citadel 10-16
Up next
Coastal Carolina hosts Troy at 6 p.m. Friday to open a three-game series.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
