Coastal Carolina

April 23, 2017 8:14 PM

Walks doom Coastal Carolina baseball in loss to Georgia Southern

By David Wetzel

Final score

Georgia Southern 3, (at) Coastal Carolina 2

Turning point

After loading the bases via a pair of walks and a hit by pitch, the Eagles plated one run on another walk and another scored on a fielder’s choice double play.

Offensive star

Kevin Woodall Jr. , who had the Chanticleers’ lone RBI.

Decision takers

Winner: Georgia Southern reliever Connor Simmons (4-0), who tossed 2 1/3 hitless innings.

Loser: Coastal Carolina reliever Jason Bilous (3-1), who allowed three runs (two earned) while walking five without surrendering a hit in an inning.

By the numbers

1Games separating South Alabama, CCU and Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt East standings

10Strikeouts by CCU pitchers

48Bilous’ pitch count in one inning

Keeping record

Georgia Southern 25-14 (11-7 Sun Belt), Coastal Carolina 25-14-1 (11-6-1)

Up next

Coastal Carolina plays at The Citadel at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

