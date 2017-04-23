Walks doom Coastal Carolina baseball in loss to Georgia Southern

Final score
Georgia Southern 3, (at) Coastal Carolina 2
Turning point
After loading the bases via a pair of walks and a hit by pitch, the Eagles plated one run on another walk and another scored on a fielder’s choice double play.
Offensive star
Kevin Woodall Jr. , who had the Chanticleers’ lone RBI.
Decision takers
Winner: Georgia Southern reliever Connor Simmons (4-0), who tossed 2 1/3 hitless innings.
Loser: Coastal Carolina reliever Jason Bilous (3-1), who allowed three runs (two earned) while walking five without surrendering a hit in an inning.
By the numbers
1Games separating South Alabama, CCU and Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt East standings
10Strikeouts by CCU pitchers
48Bilous’ pitch count in one inning
Keeping record
Georgia Southern 25-14 (11-7 Sun Belt), Coastal Carolina 25-14-1 (11-6-1)
Up next
Coastal Carolina plays at The Citadel at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
