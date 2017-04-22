Georgia Southern outlasts Coastal Carolina baseball in 10th inning

Mason McWhorter and Evan McDonald drove in runs in the top of the 10th inning and Georgia Southern halted a Coastal Carolina rally to earn a 7-6 win Saturday at Springs Brooks Stadium.
The Chanticleers got within a run in the bottom of the 10th on a groundout by Seth Lancaster, but that was as close as they would get.
The game was tied at 5 going to the ninth, where McDonald drove in a run to put the Eagles ahead. However, Coastal knotted it up in the bottom of the frame when Josh Crump scored on a throwing error.
Georgia Southern reliever Landon Hughes (5-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits in three innings, while Chanticleers closer Bobby Holmes (2-3) suffered the loss after allowing two runs (one earned) in one inning.
The Eagles improved to 25-14 overall and 10-7 in Sun Belt play, while the Chants fell to 24-14-1 and 11-5-1.
