April 22, 2017 9:36 PM

Georgia Southern outlasts Coastal Carolina baseball in 10th inning

By David Wetzel

Mason McWhorter and Evan McDonald drove in runs in the top of the 10th inning and Georgia Southern halted a Coastal Carolina rally to earn a 7-6 win Saturday at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The Chanticleers got within a run in the bottom of the 10th on a groundout by Seth Lancaster, but that was as close as they would get.

The game was tied at 5 going to the ninth, where McDonald drove in a run to put the Eagles ahead. However, Coastal knotted it up in the bottom of the frame when Josh Crump scored on a throwing error.

Georgia Southern reliever Landon Hughes (5-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits in three innings, while Chanticleers closer Bobby Holmes (2-3) suffered the loss after allowing two runs (one earned) in one inning.

The Eagles improved to 25-14 overall and 10-7 in Sun Belt play, while the Chants fell to 24-14-1 and 11-5-1.

